Want a home with the style you desire and the QUALITY you deserve? Here it is! This 3 bed, 2 bath, 1660 sqft stick built ranch home is almost ready, in one of the Newton areas best kept neighborhoods. This custom home boasts a large cathedral living room, beautiful kitchen with granite, white shaker cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen flows directly into the dining area, just steps from the laundry room with access to the oversized deck. Large master suite has trey ceilings and 6 ft windows that allow for plenty of natural light. Master bath has dual vanities, step-in shower, and a huge master closet with custom wood shelving. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are both large in size, with custom wood shelving closets. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home & LVP in all wet rooms. The home’s exterior features vinyl siding and stone finishes. Extra wide driveway, 23' x 24' garage with 2 step entry to the home. No HOA.