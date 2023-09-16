Pride in ownership shows with this well kept home. The split bedroom design offers lots of privacy. The open concept kitchen living area is great for keeping everyone together. The kitchen has offers lots of beautiful cabinetry topped with granite. The kitchen island is a great work space as well as great spot to enjoy a quick snack. The large pantry offers additional storage. The living room has a vaulted ceiling. The gas log fireplace is great for the cold winter nights. The primary bedroom has a large walk in closet. In the primary bathroom you will find a beautiful walk in tile shower. The main level also offers two more bedrooms which share another bath. The basement is ready to be finished. There is already rough plumbing in place for an additional bathroom on this level. There is also some framing already in place as well.