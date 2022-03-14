3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $349,900
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March 2020 to March 2021.
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
Hickory furniture manufacturer TCS Designs is being sued for wrongful death by the family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow.
Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators
A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
A Lenoir man died in a two-vehicle accident on N.C. Highway 18 in Caldwell County on Wednesday.
After a two-year hiatus, the Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the return of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) induc…