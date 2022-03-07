 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $349,900

Are you ready to start Homesteading or just need room to spread out? This place is for you! Brick ranch with finished basement on 5.5 acres! There is a small barn on the property and fencing on three sides of the land. The home is ready to be updated but is in very good condition. Main floor has 3 bedrooms and two baths, two FPs and multiple living areas. The finished basement area is not counted in heated square footage due to ceiling height (6' 10") but offers living area with FP, kitchenette, full bath and bedroom. Outside is a brick workshop with power and a flue for stove. There is power to the barn too. Lots of possibilities, don't miss out!

