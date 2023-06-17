New Construction: Completion expected soon, Two story home with 1660 sq ft of living space. The home has 3 bedrms and 3 full baths plus a bonus room. Features a rocking chair front porch and open floor plan. Kitchen boasts beautiful neutral colored granite countertops, slow close cabinets and had great view of large back yard and deck. There is a large pantry, and separate laundry. There is a bedrm downstairs that can be used as a master bedrm or office. A full bathrm is conveniently located across from the bedrm/office and adjacent to the living rm. Upstairs is a separate full bath and 2 additional bedrms, including a vaulted Master suite, and bonus office/playrm. Within the generously sized master suite there is a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Half acre level lot located in cul-de-sac at end of quiet street offers expansive back yard where for kids can play while you entertain on the large back deck. Convenient location to I-40, Hwy 321, shopping and dining.