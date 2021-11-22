3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $325,000

Come see this beautiful, three bed and two bath home with tons of room. Split bedroom floor plan with a nice sized master bedroom and connect master bath. Double vanities, walk in shower and jetted tub. Living room has a vaulted ceiling with a gas fireplace. Perfect for these cool evenings! Enjoy the outdoor space on your screened in back deck or venture out on the covered open deck. With the plantings around this home it feels very private. Book your private showing today before it is gone!!