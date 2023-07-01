Price Improvement!! New Construction: Looking for a private, peaceful home on a large lot? Look no further. This two story, 1660 sq ft home is located on a cul-de-sac in a small, well-maintained community. It has an expansive back yard with room for the kids and/or dogs to play while you entertain on the large back deck. The home has 3 bedrms, a flex rooom, and 3 full baths. It features a rocking chair front porch and open floor plan. The kitchen boasts beautiful neutral colored granite countertops, slow close cabinets and has a great view of the large back yard and deck. Off the kitchen is a separate pantry, and large laundry room. The main floor has a bed/flex rm with a full bath located across the hall and is adjacent to the living rm. After ascending the oak staircase you'll find a guest bedroom, flex room, and a vaulted Master suite. Within the generously sized Master suite is a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Conveniently located to I-40, Hwy 321, shopping, dining.