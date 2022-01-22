NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1570 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Conover. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite with walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a large back deck. Nice large yard leads directly down to a wide flowing creek. 22' x 22' attached garage. 0.52 acre lot. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $321,850
