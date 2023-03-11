Welcome to the Town Homes at Cline Village! These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to Rock Barn Country Club and Spa, 10 minutes to thriving downtown Hickory- that hosts restaurants and shopping - and minutes to Lake Hickory. With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. This new construction townhome has 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. 2 car rear garage and private courtyard, A few of the included features of this open floor plan include walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $319,900
