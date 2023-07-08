BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION with PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Private location on cul-de-sac. This two story, 1660 sq ft home is located in a small, well-maintained community. It has an expansive back yard with room for the kids and/or dogs to play while you entertain on the large back deck. The open floor plan home has 3 BR, 3 FULL BA, plus a flex/bonus room. The home has light grey paint with white craftsman trim, luxury vinyl plank flooring and real oak planks on staircase. The kitchen boasts beautiful neutral colored granite countertops, slow close shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, an island, and has a great view of the large back yard and deck. Off the kitchen is a separate pantry, and large laundry room. The Master suite has a vaulted ceiling, generously sized walk-in closet and private master bath. NO HOA fees, Wonderful quaint neighborhood. Conveniently located to I-40, Hwy 321, shopping, and dining. 1 yr builder's warranty included.