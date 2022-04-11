VACANT! Step inside the front door of this two-story townhome to find yourself in a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. A formal dining area awaits, with access to the large rear patio and backyard area. This patio can be accessed, also, from the first floor primary bedroom. Just through a doorway, is a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances/brand new granite countertops and backsplash. Down the hall from the kitchen you will find a half bath. The laundry area provides entry from the oversized two-car garage with extra tall ceilings. The primary bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, a large private bathroom with linen closet. On the second level, two more suites. Each is equipped with two closets and its own full bathroom with shower. There is also a large bonus room and oversized storage closet on this level. Don't miss your chance to see this spacious and unique gem today! It is sure to go quickly!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $309,900
