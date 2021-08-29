Welcome home to privacy in the St. Stephens community! Enjoy the natural surroundings- tucked away- yet so close to everything! This home situated on over 5 acres is sure to please. Updates galore! 3 beds and 3 baths! A great walk-out basement with partial finished heated/cooled recreation area and full bathroom as well as workshop or future finished area. Plenty of parking around the circular drive and RV carport. Storage abounds with two outbuildings- one with new roof! Lucky new owners will love every part of this home from the open living room and kitchen to the cozy master suite on the main level. The upstairs boasts the two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Updated windows, fresh paint, flooring, cabinets, new appliances, and the list goes on and on! You better take a look today- because this beauty will be gone soon! Contact Cory Klassett, Re/Max Legendary agent for additional details.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $305,000
