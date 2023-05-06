Welcome to the Town Homes at Cline Village! This brand new luxury townhomes is just a short drive to Rock Barn Country Club and Spa, 10 minutes to thriving downtown Hickory- that hosts restaurants and shopping - and minutes to Lake Hickory. With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. This new construction townhome has 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. A few of the included features of this open floor plan include walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Private fenced in courtyard and a 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman and 11-month-old child were transported with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Springs Road and …
A man was seriously injured when he fell from a roof in Hickory on Wednesday morning.
Store clerk charged with selling alcohol to intoxicated person; man later killed in Claremont hit-and-run
A Claremont store clerk is charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. The person who purchased the alcohol was a homeless man who …
Drivers should pay particular attention to the speed of their vehicle on Falling Creek Road NE as well as McDonald Parkway NE from 21st Street…
A colleague came for a visit recently. We grabbed lunch downtown and then took a brief stroll on the City Walk.