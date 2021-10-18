Check out this really special home in the Victoria Hills Subdivision in Conover. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a huge 3 car garage. The main house has a great layout. In the kitchen the cabinets that have recently been painted and it has unique tile floors. The living room is a great space with hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The 3 car garage has lots of room for storage as well as a finished area offering additional living space over the garage. The finished area above the garage features a kitchen, bathroom, living room with fireplace and several other rooms for various uses. There is even a laundry room in the lower garage and an indoor hot tub. This is a special home in a great location so schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a news release fr…
- Updated
The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash in southeastern Catawba County on Wednesday morning.
Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike
Having scrambled up the final wet rocky surface to the chilly peak of Mt. Katahdin, Sam Abernethy of Conover concluded his 2,193-mile thru-hik…
Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury
- Updated
A Hickory man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he was sentenced in a Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
- Updated
Workers with Piedmont Natural Gas and Hickory Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the corner of N.C. Hwy. 127 and 1st Avenue SE around …
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 15
Don Nackley’s voice cracks as he remembers his years running Don’s Firestone tire and auto shop in Hickory.
- Updated
Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.
In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four c…
Former Republican Party leader charged with stealing from church, threatening family in Catawba County
- Updated
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.