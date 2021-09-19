Here's the Brick Ranch W/full basement that everyone is looking for .This Beautiful, Don Hedrick Built home features a large eat in kitchen w/SS appliances, updated cabinets/counters & tile floors. There is a beautiful bright Sunroom to enjoy your morning coffee. 3BR/2BA home w/over 2000hsf offers a Large Owner's Suite w/huge walk in closet, large bath with oversized shower. Main level laundry and incredible storage space. Meticulously maintained home also features replacement windows, double garage, & 2 finished rooms in the basement could be used as a 4th BR, office, family recreation, and also a large workshop area w/garage door. Gorgeous .43 acre yard w/mature landscaping, and a blueberry bush that offers the sweetest blueberries you'll ever taste. Highly desired neighborhood in Conover, close to shopping, 1-40, Hwy 16. Schedule your tour today, it will be gone soon! Call Sandi Dingler with RE/MAX Legendary for your private showing 828-612-2399
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $295,000
