This new construction home the features modern custom finishes! You will not want to miss out! Open floor plan living room, dinning area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island w/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. All lighting has been upgraded through the home! Living room is complete with electric wall fireplace w/ wood mantel and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. The primary bedroom features a large walkin closet and private en suite with double sink granite top vanity. 2 more rooms share a full bath with double vanity great for dedicated office space or secondary bedrooms. Large driveway gives plenty of room for parking! Large lot gives you many options for spending time outside
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $289,900
