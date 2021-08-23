Welcome home to privacy in the St. Stephens community! Enjoy the natural surroundings- tucked away- yet so close to everything! This home situated on over 4 acres is sure to please. Updates galore! 3 beds and 3 baths! A great walk-out basement with partial finished heated/cooled recreation area and full bathroom as well as workshop or future finished area. Plenty of parking around the circular drive and RV carport. Storage abounds with two outbuildings- one with new roof! Lucky new owners will love every part of this home from the open living room and kitchen to the cozy master suite on the main level. The upstairs boasts the two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Updated windows, fresh paint, flooring, cabinets, new appliances, and the list goes on and on! You better take a look today- because this beauty will be gone soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Those who worked with Dennis Dixon described him as reliable and one-of-a-kind.
- Updated
The South Caldwell High School cheerleading team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a state report.
- Updated
A former Catawba County judge has pleaded guilty to several child sex crimes in Asheville, according to a news release posted by the Buncombe …
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Aug. 20
- Updated
The decision to make masks optional led two teachers to address the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday.
In traveling down highway 321 towards the mountains, right before you get to the 321 bridge, on the right side of the road one will see a larg…
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The man police took into custody in connection with the shooting was on parole for multiple charges, including his second conviction of habitual felon, records showed.
- Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne University will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors in public areas, whether vaccinated or not.
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations almost doubled in a week in Catawba County, according to the data from the health department.