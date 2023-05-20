This new construction home the features modern custom finishes! You will not want to miss out! Open floor plan living room, dinning area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island w/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. All lighting has been upgraded through the home! Living room is complete with electric wall fireplace w/ wood mantel and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. The primary bedroom features a large walkin closet and private en suite with double sink granite top vanity. 2 more rooms share a full bath with double vanity great for dedicated office space or secondary bedrooms. Large driveway gives plenty of room for parking! Large lot gives you many options for spending time outside
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
By the end of the year, 50-year-old licensed general contractor and Appalachian State University lecturer Rob Howard plans to have 11 small ho…
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
Alexander County woman dies in head-on crash on N.C. Highway 16 in Catawba County; two were injured in collision
An Alexander County woman died in a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 16 on Saturday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highw…
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…