Coming Soon! Check out his wonderful new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great subdivision just minutes from major highways, and shopping. This home should be completed by the end of the year. It features a great floorpan, and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Homes like this do not come on so check it out soon. Home should be ready for showings by 12/21.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $275,000
