New Construction Coming Soon!! Anticipate completion around June 1. Single story, ranch style craftsman home with 1378 sq ft of living space plus covered front porch. The home has 3 bdrm and 2 full baths plus a bonus area for office/playroom. Features open floor plan with living rm, kitchen and dining area contained in one large space. Kitchen boasts beautiful neutral granite countertops and slow close cabinets. Dining room offers great view of large deck and huge back yard. Separate laundry rm/pantry. The floor plan offers split bdrms. The generously sized master suite has large walk-in closet and private master bath with spacious double vanities. Neutral colors have been used throughout. Half acre level lot located at end of private, quiet street next to the cul-de-sac. Minutes to shopping, dining, and easy access to I-40 and Hwy 321.