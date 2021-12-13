 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $265,000

This IS the house you have been waiting for!! Location, easy access to I-40. Location, newer house and subdivision. Location, county setting. Imagine laughter and songs, warmth and solitude. Great home for those folks who want an open concept. Plenty of space for all your needs. Great home for first time homebuyer or buyers looking to down size. Perfect for folks who do not want or need a large lawn.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert