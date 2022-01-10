 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $259,900

VACANT! Welcome to your charming, updated three-bedroom ranch in Conover. Sitting on a large, flat lot, this home has just had a complete overhaul and is move-in ready! This home has been outfitted with brand new, durable flooring throughout all main areas, and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. All cabinetry is brand new, as well as countertops and kitchen appliances. Stop by today and check out all of the newness for yourself!

