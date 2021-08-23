Move-in ready and updated home on 2.79 acres! 3Bedroom/2Bath, Large Great Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, and Breakfast Bar. Enjoy the recently updated Flooring, Paint, Light Fixtures, and Metal Roof! Unfinished Upper Level ready your Personal Touch; could be completed as an in-law suite or extended family apartment. Enjoy Country Living with a Private View from the Front and Back Porch! Perfect for your own equestrian space with level, cleared land and a Four-Stall Barn. Ample Outdoor Space with Brick BBQ area in the backyard. Bunker Hill school district. Use Lee Cline Road for Entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $259,900
