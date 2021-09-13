Great location in Westside Development of Conover. All on one level with sunroom and large back deck. Hardwoods under carpet. Built-ins abound and very open plan. Quiet corner lot in sought after neighborhood. Wonderful sunroom for office or den. Home needs some updating to make it yours but owner is offering $1000 carpet and $1000 appliance allowance.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $259,900
