3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $259,000

Wonderful, move in ready home available now in the St. Stevens area. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home on almost half an acre features, wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, large attached 2 car garage, partial basement with garage door, fenced back yard, above ground swimming pool with composite deck, and attached Gazebo feature. Home also has extra room that has exterior and interior entrances, and a newer walk in spa for the primary bath. A short distance from shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. Homes in this neighborhood do not come up for sale often, so don't miss out. Home is being sold as-is. Please submit all offers by 8pm on 1.20.22.