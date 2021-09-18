NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1340 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in the Conover / Newton area. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite features large walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a back concrete patio. 2-car attached garage. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $255,000
