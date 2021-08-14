NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1360 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in the Conover / Newton area. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite features large walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a back deck. Nice large backyard for outdoor living and entertaining. 2-car attached garage. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $252,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise, some events are being postponed or canceled.
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
Sending her kids to school was a difficult decision last year for Sarah Luhrs, a Catawba County Schools parent.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.