 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

Beautiful smart home located in Conover within the Indian Springs subdivision! One Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with Vaulted Ceiling Living room with wood burning fireplace. Quiet, friendly neighborhood tucked away but convenient to I-40, restaurants, and shopping. This well-maintained home offers a large back yard, cozy kitchen that flows into the back screen porch perfect for reading or coffee. Great storage all throughout and a large garage that is oversized with a pull-down attic with lots of storage. This home is a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert