3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

Beautiful smart home located in Conover within the Indian Springs subdivision! One Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with Vaulted Ceiling Living room with wood burning fireplace. Quiet, friendly neighborhood tucked away but convenient to I-40, restaurants, and shopping. This well-maintained home offers a large back yard, cozy kitchen that flows into the back screen porch perfect for reading or coffee. Great storage all throughout and a large garage that is oversized with a pull-down attic with lots of storage. This home is a must see!!