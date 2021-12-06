3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

Adorable mid-century modern conveniently located near downtown Conover. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully updated and move-in ready. Fully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, cast iron farmhouse sink, and a large island with bar seating. Open floor plan with big windows and a lot of natural light! Lower den area features built in bookshelves with brick, natural gas fireplace. All hardwood floors, bathrooms / kitchen have tile floors, no carpet! Rinnai hot water heater. Updated bathrooms and with tile floors, new vanities, sinks and hardware. Deep closets in hallway, all bedrooms, and walk in closet in master bathroom. Storage room off carport and two story storage building in backyard. Easy access to Hwy 70, Hwy 16, Hwy 321, and I-40. Walk to downtown Conover and Conover park. Bring your golf cart!