Lovely split foyer located at end of cul-de-sac. Wood flooring in Living Room, tile kitchen/dining. Move-in condition. Full basement is partially finished and is heated by separate unit - not included in heated sq footage. Unfinished storage is insulated and has plumbing for bath. Great yard for children. Fire pit is perfect for the cooler evening temps. Don't miss out on this one - has much to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $68,000 from a federal work assistance program.
- Updated
It was two days before Christmas when 5-year-old Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr., also known as Little G, died when his appendix ruptured. A memor…
Hickory firefighters raise concerns over pay, turnover; city manager denied their request to speak before council
- Updated
A group of Hickory firefighters had hoped to speak before Hickory City Council on Tuesday night to air their concerns that low pay was leading…
Former Hickory officer, convicted in 2019 of using unreasonable force, to be resentenced in February
- Updated
A former Hickory police officer convicted of misconduct will receive a new sentence during a federal court hearing in Charlotte on Feb. 17.
An urgent care, planned for North Center Street in Hickory, is under construction.
- Updated
A 19-year-old driver of a 2010 Ford Escape suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near Long View on Tuesday morning.
'It just doesn't add up:" Hickory council members respond to claims of fire department understaffing
Several members of the Hickory City Council said this week they did not believe staffing at the Hickory Fire Department was a concern.
- Updated
A Granite Falls woman faces a number of charges, including trafficking in meth, following her arrest by deputies with the Catawba County Sheri…
- Updated
The sweet smell of hundreds of king cakes being baked emanated from Odalys Bakery in Newton on Thursday.
- Updated
Catawba County Manager Mick Berry will retire at the conclusion of the county’s current fiscal year in June, according to a news release from …