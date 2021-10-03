3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $250,000

Lots of new updates made to this great, solid brick ranch home offering 1 level living, + basement! NEW: Updates: architectural roof, HVAC system + ductwork, granite counters in kitchen + both bathrooms. s/s appliances. subway tile backsplash, lighting throughout, hardware, closet drs, interior paint + trim, French drain, retaining wall at basement. See full list in pics + attachments. Built in cabinets in laundry room + utility rm in carport for extra storage. Unfinished basement has all kinds of potential for adding value + living space to the home. There are 2 fireplaces;1 on main level + 1 in full unfinished basement. F/P is currently capped, fyi - Selling as-is, no known issues. Sitting on 0.85 acres, backyard includes an RV Carport and well house. No HOA! Ramp at carport back dr for wheelchair accessibility - can stay or be removed. Home is currently on well, however new owner can connect to city water after closing. Seller was quoted approx. $1500 to connect to city water, fyi.