What a wonderful home with a beautiful setting that is peaceful and inviting! A rare find... a ranch with a full basement and ACREAGE! Gorgeous, flat land with an outbuilding, storage shed and tractor shed. Very well loved one owner home that offers main level living at its best. Beautiful sun room w/ Cattahoochee stone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, solid oak cabinets, built in desk area, large walk in pantry/ laundry room. Cozy den with gas fireplace, a fabulous covered porch/deck area that is a perfect way to start your mornings here with coffee! Full unfinished basement with fireplace! Basement has great potential and could be finished easily as heating/air are already in place. Great space for a work shop and endless storage. New windows, new metal roof. This house truly has so much to offer for the money! Convenient location to Denver, Charlotte area as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $249,000
