Gorgeous split level located in Conover. Kitchen/Dining room wall removed to create open floor plan. Fresh coat of paint throughout the house, new flooring through the entire upstairs, tile in bottom level room, refinished stairs, all new baseboards and power running to the backyard shed. Front yard has been graded and drainage system added. New roof in 2016. New Whirlpool microwave, stove and dishwasher. This 4 bed 2 bath is just waiting for its new owners to call it home. Located just off highway 16, less than 5 miles to I-40 makes this location close to dining, shopping and entertainment; but just outside the city limits so no city taxes. Large back deck looking over peaceful country fields. Come see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $240,000
