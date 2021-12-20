3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900

Call the Andi Jack Team 828.291.9514-Great Location in Conover-Centrally Located to Springs Rd and I-40 off Hwy 16. Low County Taxes allow for reasonable monthly carrying costs and USDA Eligibility! One Level 3BR/2BA Home Freshly Painted Throughout! Large Living Space, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry and Spacious Garage. Secondary Bedrooms are Spacious and Primary Features Additional Bathroom and Large Closets!