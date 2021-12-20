 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900

Call the Andi Jack Team 828.291.9514-Great Location in Conover-Centrally Located to Springs Rd and I-40 off Hwy 16. Low County Taxes allow for reasonable monthly carrying costs and USDA Eligibility! One Level 3BR/2BA Home Freshly Painted Throughout! Large Living Space, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry and Spacious Garage. Secondary Bedrooms are Spacious and Primary Features Additional Bathroom and Large Closets!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert