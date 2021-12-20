3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900

ave you ever dreamed of owning a log cabin on a little piece of land? Here's the perfect place! Beautiful, well maintained home on 1.28 acres is ready for it's new owners. The large stone walkway up the the side porch is welcoming and charming. The wrap around side porch to the back deck is perfect for rocking chairs, swings, hammocks, anything that is comfortable and lets your enjoy the outdoors. The main level greets you with a two-story great room that has a wood burning stone fireplace, stunning hard wood floors, sturdy logged walls and abundant natural lighting. Kitchen is roomy and has plenty of room for an island and/or large dining table. Master bedroom and laundry are on the main level. Upstairs consists of a bedroom, a loft/bedroom and a second full bath. Good closet space upstairs as well! The tree house in the yard stays.