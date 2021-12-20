ave you ever dreamed of owning a log cabin on a little piece of land? Here's the perfect place! Beautiful, well maintained home on 1.28 acres is ready for it's new owners. The large stone walkway up the the side porch is welcoming and charming. The wrap around side porch to the back deck is perfect for rocking chairs, swings, hammocks, anything that is comfortable and lets your enjoy the outdoors. The main level greets you with a two-story great room that has a wood burning stone fireplace, stunning hard wood floors, sturdy logged walls and abundant natural lighting. Kitchen is roomy and has plenty of room for an island and/or large dining table. Master bedroom and laundry are on the main level. Upstairs consists of a bedroom, a loft/bedroom and a second full bath. Good closet space upstairs as well! The tree house in the yard stays.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video”…
- Updated
A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. S…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quali…
The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
- Updated
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.