3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $234,900

For additional information or for your very own private tour please contact Mike Roberts at 704-966-9823. Looking for a beautiful home on large flat lot + rocking chair front porch + fenced in backyard with no city taxes or HOA's?! This 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom home in Carlin Acres can give you that and so much more! Located in a very quiet, family friendly neighborhood with low traffic. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, medical care, and I-40. Great location, close to everything! On the outside you will find a covered front porch, large fenced in private backyard with an almost brand new wooden playset + storage shed. Installed solar panels and a new Hvac system downstairs offer very low energy cost. Once inside you will see the nice open layout from the front to the back of the house overlooking the huge backyard, allowing for tons of natural light to come in. The spacious kitchen includes nice kitchen cabinets, new countertops, new backsplash and appliances. Upstairs you will find all new carpet throughout and a very large luxury bedroom suite with two walk-in closets.