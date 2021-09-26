Enjoy peaceful country living! Easy access to interstate 40 & Hwy 16. New metal roof installed in 2012. NO HOA! Finished attic space with unfinished storage. Balcony from master bedroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator to convey. Septic tank on property- last pumped 6 months ago. Large circle driveway that can park up to 8 cars
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $230,000
