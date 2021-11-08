Charming Two Story Home in Conover for Sale with 3 Bedroom, and 2.5 Baths. Home has Range, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Main level has contemporary styling with living room/dining room, Den/dining room with cozy fireplace, kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry room, with walk in pantry and backyard entrance. Upstairs has Primary bedroom, with vaulted ceiling, and walk in closet and primary bathroom with double sink, and two bedrooms and full bath. Outside has above ground swimming pool, patio, storage building and fenced back yard. You will love this home. Home has New Central air and Gas furnace.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $229,900
