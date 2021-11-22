 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000

Spacious split level home located at the end of a dead-end street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious bonus room on the lower level. Covered attached 2-car carport. Detached carport / RV awning. Estate, sold AS/IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert