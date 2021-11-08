Welcome home to this cute 3BR, 2BA home in quiet Conover neighborhood with woods and farmland out back offering awesome sunrise view! Relax on the large deck or cozy up around the fire pit. Home boasts new carpet in all bedrooms (10/21), primary bath flooring replaced this month. The home is freshly painted throughout as are kitchen cabinets. Roof replaced 6/2021. Kitchen refrigerator conveys if buyer needs a fridge. Shed with concrete floor out back and new pine straw added in and around planting areas. Oversized single-car garage has wire and wooden shelving with wood cabinets above and below for great storage & workspace.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000
