3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $224,900

Welcome Home! This charming brick ranch off of Hwy 16 in Conover is move-in ready! Inside the front door, you step into the spacious family room, with a pass-through window overlooking the eat-in kitchen. Down the hall, three spacious bedrooms await, and an extra-large shared bathroom with laundry. Outside, a large workshop with two garage bay doors and it's own meter for electricity. Round it all out with a fenced-in yard, and this home will definitely check off those boxes! Stop by today and check out this unique find, and call it your own!