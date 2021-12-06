VACANT! Your beautiful house on the hill awaits! This charming 3-bedroom ranch home sits at the far end of a large cul-de-sac. This home is in a great neighborhood with plenty of mature trees and set off the main road for privacy. Inside the front door, you will find yourself in a spacious living room with brand new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas. The bedrooms have all been fitted with fresh carpet, as well. The whole home has a fresh coat of paint, and many of the light fixtures have just been updated as well. There is a large rear porch, perfect for summer entertaining, and a spacious storage shed as well. Don't miss your chance to stop by today and check this one out!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $219,900
