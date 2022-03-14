3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $219,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. So much space for the price! This two-level home in Shangri-La offers over 2,700 HSF, three bedrooms, two baths, and so much more! The central foyer leads up to the main level, which offers an open living room with brick fireplace and adjoining kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, bar seating, dining area, and adjoining sunroom overlooking the backyard. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a primary suite with large closet and private bath. The full lower level offers a huge rec room with storage closets, door to driveway, laundry area, and bonus room with fireplace and walk-in closet. Low maintenance brick and vinyl exterior. Corner lot across from wooded land in a quiet, rural area between Claremont and Conover. Investment property, being sold strictly "as is" by owner.