Spacious split level home located at the end of a dead-end street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious bonus room on the lower level. Covered attached 2-car carport. Detached carport / RV awning. Estate, sold AS/IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $215,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory arches collapse; 40-ton beams, a key feature of City Walk project, were in place less than a year
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re suppo…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported…
Fresh Chef, a local restaurant chain with a location in Conover, has a new spot in Hickory.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
Twenty-nine Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, reaching levels last seen in January 2021 when vaccines to fight the vi…
The Hickory City Council approved two rezoning requests and an annexation that will lead to the addition of as many as 242 new housing units i…
Watch now: Former Hickory cop gets 3 years in prison for throwing woman to pavement in 2013; appeals court overturned first sentence due to judge's leniency
- Updated
A former Hickory police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement is headed to federal prison after he was sentenced a second time…
- Updated
Enrollment at Hickory Public Schools is in the midst of a five-year decline and the superintendent is calling in state officials to assess eac…
You may have heard of a bird flu going around that is threatening chickens in backyards and even large commercial flocks. Fortunately, no huma…