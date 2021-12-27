 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $209,900

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Property has income potential. Would make a great starter home as well. This 3 bedroom and 1 bath with basement sits on a cul-de-sac avenue. Nice sized yard with concrete driveway. Home remodeled in 2017. Cozy living room and beautiful kitchen with many cabinets. Basement has area currently used as a 4th bedroom. IT'S A MUST SEE!

