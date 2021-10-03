3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $209,900

Main Level Living with Open Floor Plan & No Interior Stairs. One Level Living Features: Living Room open to Spacious Eat-In Kitchen, Mud Room/Laundry Room w/Closet, Primary Suite w/Walk-In Closet & Full Bath w/Double Sink Vanity and 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Hall Bath. Exterior Features: Solar Exterior Lighting, Covered Front Porch, Side Deck, Fenced Backyard, Storage Buildings and Front & Side Entrance to Home. Parking: Concrete Driveway & Double Attached Garage. Home Benefits: Low Maintenance Exterior, Reasonable yard size to enjoy without a lot of work. Acreage: .22 & Lot Dimensions 75x130x75x130. Schools: Shuford, Newton Conover, Newton Conover High.