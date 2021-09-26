The backyard of this home will give you plenty of space to have guests over or to simply relax. This 3 bedroom home has new carpet, a new dishwasher, Range//Oven, Microwave/hood vent, and electric water heater. Newly painted and in great condition, don't miss this opportunity to live in a great area convenient to both shopping on the east side of Hickory as well as close to downtown for evenings of dining and entertainment. We don't anticipate this home to stay on the market, so come and make this your NEXTHome!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $199,999
