3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $199,900

Spacious, well kept tri level in quaint neighborhood of Hemstead Park! Move right in to this home that offers a great floor plan and a large, level fenced back yard. Nice sized den with lots of natural lighting, opens to eat in kitchen. Kitchen has newer appliances. Great walk out basement that has potential for another den area, office or play room. Sliding doors open to patio. Ample sized laundry room with sink and toilet are off of basement. All bedrooms are on upper level and share a full hall bath. Very good storage throughout the house. The former carport was turned into a storage room. Don't miss the opportunity to own a great home at a great price! Outbuilding on property will convey.