3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $199,900

no city taxes! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Carlin Acres.This home is located outside the city limits but minutes from I-40 and downtown Conover. Laminate wood flooring in Living room and hallway. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring and dining area. Sliding doors that open up to the back deck and nice size, private backyard. 2 storage buildings stay and the above ground pool. Very quiet, low traffic street, only a few homes from the cul de sac. Interior painting may need to be done by the new owner.