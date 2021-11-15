 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $199,000

3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home under $200,000! Needs some TLC. Investor's dream! 1 year old roof, 2017 HVAC, 2006 Kitchen Cabinets, City Water. This home is being sold with the .43 acre lot next door. Septic is on .43 acre lot next door. While home sits on .42 acre lot. 2 lots for the price of one. This one won't last long!!!

